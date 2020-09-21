IPL 2020: AB de Villiers hits 200 IPL sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB de Villiers has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore unit since 2011 and has been one of the most exciting players to watch in the tournament for the past few years now.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers smashed his 200th six for the franchise in the IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday (September 21). The veteran South African reached the feat by smashing Sandeep Singh's slower delivery for a maximum which took him to the milestone of 200 sixes for RCB.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch gave RCB the perfect start as the opening pair formed a 90-run partnership for the first wicket.

Padikkal, on his IPL debut, also brought up his half-century off 36 balls before getting sent back to the dressing room by Vijay Shankar.

Skipper Virat Kohli's stint was a short one too as he managed to score just 14 runs.

Finch added 29 too the score before De Villiers absolutely took to town and brought up his 50 against the SRH bowlers.

AB played a smart 30-ball 51 innings before he losing his wicket via run-out!

RCB ultimately hoisted a total of 163/5 from their 20 overs and handed a 164-run target to Warner's SRH.