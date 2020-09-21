Devdutt Padikkal marks IPL debut with dashing half-century for RCB against SRH

Devdutt Padikkal made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut after being chosen in the playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their first clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (September 21). The youngster marked his IPL debut not only with some magnificent shots but also with a class-oozing half-century.

The 20-year-old looked full of confidence from the very first over of the match as he kept hitting the SRH bowlers all over the park.

Padikkal's innings also showcased his shot selection and maturity and he brought up his half-century off just 36-deliveries on his debut.

Padikkal also formed a formidable understanding with opener Aaron Finch and knitted together a fine 90-run partnership before he lost his wicket.

In the 10th over, Vijay Shankar ended Devdutt's dreamy debut as he walked back to the dressing room after playing a fine innings of 56 runs off 42 balls, hitting eight boundaries on his away.

In the last one year, Devdutt has scored more than 1000 runs in domestic cricket. He helped Karnataka win the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. Devdutt scored 609 runs in just 11 matches which included two centuries and five half-centuries.

As for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the batsman scored 548 runs in 12 matches. His strike rate is above 178 while the average is above 64. In this tournament, he scored a century and five half-centuries.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first.