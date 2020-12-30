Zeereaderspoll2020: Farmers protest against new farm laws, do you think this is the biggest news of 2020?

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. These laws were passed in Parliament in September following which there have been widespread protests.

The farmers’ unions are camping on the outskirts of National Capital Delhi for over a month now. Government and farmers’ unions held a meeting at 2 pm on Thursday, as protests against the three farm laws enter day 35.

Previous five rounds of talks, including one each on December 1, 3 and 5 have failed to resolve the impasse. While the Centre has refused to repeal the laws and has instead suggested amendments, the farmers are adamant on a complete rollback.

