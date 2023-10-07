Headlines

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

YEIDA is inviting applications for plots measuring up to 4,000 square meters, specifically for setting up non-polluting industrial units in Sectors 28, 29, 32, and 33.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

In a significant step towards realizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of making Uttar Pradesh a thriving hub for micro and small-scale industries, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a scheme aimed at establishing a toy and furniture park in Greater Noida, along with the allocation of vacant plots in this project, an official release said on Saturday. 

Under this scheme, YEIDA is inviting applications for plots measuring up to 4,000 square meters, specifically for setting up non-polluting industrial units in Sectors 28, 29, 32, and 33. Interested parties can submit their applications for land acquisition under this initiative until October 27. 

The list of successful applicants will be determined via a draw, scheduled for November 17, the release said. It is noteworthy that this scheme, brought by CM Yogi Adityanath to promote micro and small-scale industries, will pave the way for entrepreneurs to set up industries across 240 categories, 24 types of handicrafts, toy industries, and 9 ODOP (One District One Product) manufacturing units. 

According to the information available on YEIDA's website about the related scheme, a total of 109 plots out of a total of 3 level plots in the scheme will be allotted through this process.

Out of this, 95 percent of the plots will be reserved for setting up units under prescribed categories and 5 percent of the plots will be reserved for startups. At the same time, the total premium amount in the scheme has been fixed between Rs 60.93 lakh to Rs 5.41 crore at the rate of Rs 13542 per square meter. 

Under this project, a total of 5 plots of 1800 square meters will be booked for the toy park in Sector 33, whose registration amount will be Rs 24.37 lakh and the total premium amount will be Rs 2.43 crore. The total premium of Rs 60.93 lakh to Rs 4.06 crore has been fixed for the applicants applying under ODOP and Furniture Park category. A total of 41 plots will be allotted in this category, out of which 2 plots are earmarked for startups.

Similarly, to promote the MSME sector, a total of 63 plots will be allotted through the process in 6 phases, out of which 61 will be for related categories and 02 allotments will be for startups. The total premium amount of these plots will range between Rs 40.62 lakh to Rs 5.41 crore.It is noteworthy that due to its proximity to Jewar Airport, International Film City, Yamuna Expressway, and Buddha Circuit, those setting up industrial units by taking a plot will get the benefit of all the facilities including better connectivity and the first world-class project of its kind, the Pod Transit System in India.

Applicants who get land through this project can set up any one industrial plant out of a total of 240 categories of industries, including incense sticks, X-ray machines, and textiles. At the same time, successful applicants can set up 24 types of handicraft production plants including chikankari and bamboo products.

Similarly, the applicants who got land through the scheme under the ODOP category can set up plants producing 9 types of products under ODOP listings including Zaridoji of Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur and Kasganj, chikankari of Lucknow, silk sarees of Varanasi and carpets of Mirzapur. Applicants interested in taking plots in this project can apply till October 27, 2023.

