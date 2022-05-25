Search icon
Yasin Malik verdict: Two offences he has been awarded life sentence for

NIA told the court that Yasin Malik is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley.

Image: IANS

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case. Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a fine of over Rs ten lakh on Malik.

The life term was awarded for two offences -- Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh announced the sentence.

In the arguments before the sentencing, Malik told the court that he will accept hanging if the intelligence agencies prove any terror-related activities involving him.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) meanwhile told the court that Malik is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley as it argued for the death sentence for him.

