Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Wrestlers protest: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Bajrang Punia, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadiyan, arrived at the minister's house for the meeting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Wrestlers protest: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Wrestlers protest: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

A crucial meeting between the top wrestlers, led by Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers, who are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called by Thakur to break the deadlock as the wrestlers have been adamant that they will continue their agitation till Singh, who they have accused of sexual harassment, is arrested. Vinesh Phogat, a prominent face of the protest, is not attending the meeting as she is in her village Balali in Haryana to attend a pre-scheduled 'panchayat'.

READ | Meet Rahul Yadav, 'bad boy of startups', who gave shares worth Rs 200 crore to employees, his net worth is...

Punia, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadiyan, arrived at the minister's house for the meeting.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been supporting the wrestlers in their protest, is not part of the meeting.
The wrestlers resumed their protest against Singh and the national federation on April 23 at Jantar Mantar.

They were removed from the protest site on May 28 when the police detained them for violation of law and order after they began their march to the new Parliament building without permission.

READ | NEET UG 2023 Results likely to release on this date at neet.nta.nic.in, check details

It is the second round of meetings between the government and protesting wrestlers in a space of five days. The wrestlers had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night and apprised him of their demands. While the government is willing to accept most of their demands, the arrest of Singh, who is also a BJP MP, remains the bone of contention.

The wrestlers had also resumed their duties with the Northern Railways, last week. Sakshi Malik and Punia are attached with Railways as OSD. "The wrestlers look positive in their approach. We are hoping for a resolution today. The idea is that the sport should not suffer," said a sports ministry official ahead of the meeting.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Manipur Violence updates: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Amit Shah's residence
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.