NEET UG 2023 Results likely to release on this date at neet.nta.nic.in, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2023) in the second week of June. In 2023, the NEET UG 2023 Exam was held on May 7, 2023, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. To adjust applicants from Manipur who were unable to take the exam due to the state’s law-and-order disruption, the exam was rescheduled for June 6.

As of now the result for NEET UG 2023 is expected to be out in the month of June 2023. An official confirmation regarding the exact date is awaited.

READ | CUET 2023 Results to release soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check details of cut off for admission to Indian colleges

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 was held on May 7 for a total of 20,87,449 candidates at 4,097 centres situated in 499 cities. As per previous years' trends, the NEET UG results are generally announced five days after the deadline for raising objections against the answer key.

The NEET UG answer key 2023 and response sheet were made available by NTA on June 5. NTA closed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 answer key challenge facility on June 6, 2023, at 11:50 pm. Candidates, till then, could raise their objections against the NEET UG answer key 2023 via the official website, www.neet.nta.nic.in.

READ | 9 Indian Royals and their luxurious jewels

Applicants were allowed to challenge the NEET answer key by paying a challenge fee of Rs 200 for each question. NTA will now be releasing the final answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 with the NEET result 2023 soon.