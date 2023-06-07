CUET 2023 Results to release soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check details of cut off for admission to Indian colleges

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test of 2023 (CUET 2023) for admission to graduate-level courses was held recently. Reports state that the CUET 2023 Result is all set to release in the third week of June and candidates will be able to check their results on the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

For most graduation courses in Indian universities, admission is done on the basis of CUET results. The student’s rank, qualifying status, and subject-specific marks are also all included in the CUET result.

Today, let us take a look at the cut-off score of CUET for admissions to prestigious institutions like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Banaras Hindu University.

Reports state, quoting experts, that most programs require a minimum score of 60% or higher for CUET admission to Delhi University which is a minimum CUET score of 480 out of 800.

Some programs may have a higher cut-off, so it is important to check the same thoroughly. The admission portal for CUET will be live from mid-June and the candidates who obtain the minimum CUET cutoff 2023 percentile will be considered eligible for DU 2023 registration.

As for the Banaras Hindu University, the expected cut-off score should be 352 for UR (unreserved category), 352 for OBC, and 209/265 for ST/SC, respectively (as per previous years' trends).

The eligibility criteria for varied UG and PG programs at Jawaharlal Nehru University might be different on the basis of the stream and educational background.

The CUET 2023 cutoff for each university will vary as per the programs. Reports state that CUET passing marks for 2023 should be between 300 and 400. The cut-off will be based on the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates who appeared, and the seats available.

For the unversed, the CUET 2023 exam was held from May 21 to 31 for UG courses this year.