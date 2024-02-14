Twitter
'World needs governments which are inclusive, take everyone along': PM Modi at World Governments Summit

In his address at the World Government Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the pressing challenges of the 21st century, such as food, health, water, and energy security, despite technological progress

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

Noting that challenges of the previous century including food, health, water and energy security are increasing despite the progress in technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the world needs governments that are inclusive and take everyone along.

Addressing the World Governments Summit here, PM Modi said he believes that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal and he has been following the mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

"Today, we are in the 21st century. On the one side, the world is moving towards modernity but the challenges of the previous century are getting intense. Whether it is food security, health, water security, energy security, education, making the society inclusive, every government is tied to responsibilities towards its citizens," he said.

"Today this is the question before every government what is the approach with which it should move forward? I feel the world needs such governments which are inclusive, take everyone along," he said.

The Prime Minister said the World Government Summit has become a great medium to bring together thought leaders from across the world on a common platform.

"The way Dubai is emerging is an epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology, it represents a splendid example before the globe," he said.

PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on the first leg of his two-day visit. He will leave for Qatar later in the day. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

