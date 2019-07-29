With focus on Indian Ocean region, India hands over two fast interceptor boats to Mozambique

The 2 India made boats were handed over at a ceremony at the Mozambican Naval Headquarters with the handing over certificate being signed by the Director-General, Coast Guards of India K Natarajan and Chief of Mozambican Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is on a 3-day visit to Mozambique on Monday handed over 2 fast Interceptor Boats to the country that will be used for coastal surveillance.

The 2 India made boats were handed over at a ceremony in the Mozambican Naval Headquarters with the handing over certificate being signed by the Director-General, Coast Guards of India K Natarajan and Chief of Mozambican Navy.

A four-member Indian Coast Guard team will be assisting with training, support for maintenance and operation of the two boats.

The development comes even as New Delhi has upped engagement on defence with Indian ocean countries in the backdrop of growing Chinese influence.

The official release from defence ministry said that the visit will "witnessed the growing defence co-operation between Mozambique and India" and the "potential such collaboration offers for enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region."

During PM Modi's visit to the Maldives in June, India built coastal surveillance radar system and composite training centre for Maldives national defence forces (MNDF) was inaugurated.

Rajnath Singh's 1st visit abroad as Defence minister

During the ongoing visit, India and Mozambique also signed 2 Memorandum of understanding-- agreement on sharing white shipping information and co-operation in the field of Hydrography --to strengthen Indo-Mozambican Defence co-operation.



This is the first visit of Rajnath Singh abroad as Raksha Mantri and also the first-ever visit of Defence Minister of India to Mozambique. During the visit, he called on Prime Minister of Mozambique Carlos Agostinho do Rosario and held decisions with Mozambique's defence minister Atanasio Salvador M’tumuke.