Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Will quit politics if a single MLA loses polls': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde gives ultimatum

Referring to the recent collapse of MVA headed by then CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde admitted how he was "worried" over its possible consequences.

Reported By:Aayushi| Edited By: Aayushi |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:27 PM IST

'Will quit politics if a single MLA loses polls': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde gives ultimatum
Maharshtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: File

Throwing the gauntlet at the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government which he toppled, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday declared that he would quit politics if a single MLA who joined him loses the next Assembly polls. "I am confident that all these 50 MLAs will win the elections... If any of them lose, I will resign from politics," Shinde said, speaking at a rally by one of his supporting legislators, Abdul Sattar. He reiterated that in the next state elections, his Shiv Sena and ally Bharatiya Janata Party would jointly bag 200 seats - or he would leave politics.

Referring to the recent dramatic rebellion that led to the collapse of the MVA headed by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde admitted how he was "worried" over its possible consequences. "When all that was happening, initially there were some 30 MLAs, then 50 legislators... All of them would encourage and support me. But I was worried, at the back of my mind, I wondered what would happen to them as they had staked their entire political careers with me," he said.

READ | Labour code new rules: Here’s what will change after all states rollout drafted rules

While he spent sleepless nights, his supporters - 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 10 others - were 'bindaas' (carefree) and goaded him to go ahead with his plans with their full backing, he added. Since the rebellion that started quietly on June 20, the MLAs travelled to Gujarat, then Assam and later to Goa before returning to Maharashtra after he took oath as CM on June 30, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM.

Recalling how his group was labelled as dogs, pigs and zombies by various Shiv Sena leaders, Shinde refuted allegations that any of the MLAs were taken away "forcibly" and said they came together for the uprising in the cause of Hindutva and the state's development. He said that the legislators were inspired by Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe who always considered the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party as political enemies and felt "suffocated" under the MVA tenure for two-and-half years.

READ | Sri Lanka economic crisis: SC bars overseas travel of Mahinda, Basil Rajapaksa till July 28

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breathtaking view of rainbow at Niagara Falls goes viral, netizens left mesmerized
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.