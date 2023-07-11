Headlines

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

Why did Centre scrap Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir? What has changed in J-K, Ladakh since Centre's move?

DNA Special: Does Delhi need new road, drainage plans?

How to prevent premature greying of hair? Follow these important diet tips

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

How to prevent premature greying of hair? Follow these important diet tips

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

DNA | Exploring South Korea's 'future city' from ground zero | Exclusive

Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS 1st Test: Australia pull off miracle as they beat England by 2 wickets

PM Modi's Uniform Civil Code push, Another Pee-Gate in Air India, Death Treat To Salman Kha & more | DNA News Wrap, June 27

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Why did Centre scrap Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir? What has changed in J-K, Ladakh since Centre's move?

The Centre decided to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, which led to the revocation of the special status of the Union Territory in the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre had decided to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir back in 2019 to revoke the special status of the UT in the country, a move which was met with a massive amount of backlash from the opposition as well as certain sections of societies in J&K.

Further, the Supreme Court is all set to hear the petitions against the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir today, to determine whether the scrapping of the Article by Centre should have been done with the consent of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court bench will also determine if the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories by the parliament was constitutional or not. The SC bench for the hearing of the plea will consist of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Why was Article 370 scrapped by Centre in J-K?

Jammu and Kashmir had been a disturbed area in the country for several decades, disputed between India and Pakistan with a large number of militants as well as increased bouts of violence noted in the area, which prompted the Centre to take action.

Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in India, under which the state had a separate constitution and autonomy from internal administration. However, the scrapping of the article made it fall under the Indian constitution and bifurcated into two UTs.

The Centre justified the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir as a move to end the violence and disturbances in the area, as well as help people of the UT seek the same government benefits as the rest of the country such as reservation, right to education and right to information.

What has changed in J-K, Ladakh?

Earlier, Kashmir had a total of 87 assembly seats, but since the scrapping of Article 370, the state has been divided into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Like the rest of the country, the Indian Constitution and Indian Penal Code is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, and the UT no longer has its separate flag.

READ | Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 today: 10 points

