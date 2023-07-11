Why did Centre scrap Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir? What has changed in J-K, Ladakh since Centre’s move?

The Centre decided to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, which led to the revocation of the special status of the Union Territory in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre had decided to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir back in 2019 to revoke the special status of the UT in the country, a move which was met with a massive amount of backlash from the opposition as well as certain sections of societies in J&K.

Further, the Supreme Court is all set to hear the petitions against the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir today, to determine whether the scrapping of the Article by Centre should have been done with the consent of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court bench will also determine if the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories by the parliament was constitutional or not. The SC bench for the hearing of the plea will consist of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Why was Article 370 scrapped by Centre in J-K?

Jammu and Kashmir had been a disturbed area in the country for several decades, disputed between India and Pakistan with a large number of militants as well as increased bouts of violence noted in the area, which prompted the Centre to take action.

Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in India, under which the state had a separate constitution and autonomy from internal administration. However, the scrapping of the article made it fall under the Indian constitution and bifurcated into two UTs.

The Centre justified the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir as a move to end the violence and disturbances in the area, as well as help people of the UT seek the same government benefits as the rest of the country such as reservation, right to education and right to information.

What has changed in J-K, Ladakh?

Earlier, Kashmir had a total of 87 assembly seats, but since the scrapping of Article 370, the state has been divided into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Like the rest of the country, the Indian Constitution and Indian Penal Code is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, and the UT no longer has its separate flag.

READ | Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 today: 10 points