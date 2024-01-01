Headlines

India

Whole pond 'stolen' in Bihar following 60-Foot bridge and train engine

A pond in the Darbhanga district was "stolen" over night

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 01:30 PM IST

Bihar has reported another odd robbery, following reports of a whole bridge and sections of road being taken. A pond in the Darbhanga district was "stolen" over night, and a hut was built where the water feature had been.

The land mafia allegedly stole the government pond in Darbhanga. They supposedly built a hut on the body of water by filling it with sand. After seeing trucks and other machinery moving around the area overnight, the locals called the police.

The pond was utilized for both plant irrigation and fish farming. Views from the location reveal a leveled area with a shoddily built hut. There are no indications that there was ever a pond there. 

"The local people said the filling took place in the last 10-15 days," DSP Kumar stated. The majority of the work was done at night. No information about the owner of this land is available to us."

The strange "theft" is currently being looked into by the Darbhanga Police.

This includes the partial theft of a whole diesel engine from a Begusarai railway yard in November 2022. The police claimed that the thieves had dug a tunnel to the yard and had begun stealing parts. They had gradually removed the entire engine that was being repaired.

Earlier that year, a whole sixty-foot bridge was built in the Rohtas district. A government officer was among the eight people who were taken into custody, and 247 kg of iron channels were found on the accused. The bridge vanished three days after the thieves disassembled it with gas cutters and JCBs.

