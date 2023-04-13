Who was shooter Ghulam Muhammad, Asad Ahmed’s aide shot dead by UP STF in Jhansi encounter?

CCTV footage of Umesh Pal murder case (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) conducted a successful encounter when they shot dead mafia boss Aitq Ahmed’s youngest son Asad Ahmed, who was the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Alongside Asad, his close aide Ghulam Muhammad was also shot dead.

Asad Ahmed and Ghulam Muhammad were travelling together via a bike in Jhansi when the UP police were on their tail. The two were involved in a gunfight with the police and were subsequently shot dead in what is being deemed a successful encounter.

While Atiq Ahmed and his two elder sons still remain in custody, his wife Shaista Parveen is still at large, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 issued by the Uttar Pradesh police. Here is all you need to know about Ghulam Muhammad, the close aide of Asad Ahmed who got killed.

Who is Ghulam Muhammad, aide of Asad Ahmed?

Ghulam Muhammad, who is also called Shooter Ghulam by his gang members, was a close aide of both Atiq Ahmed and his youngest son Asad Ahmed. Ghulam and Asad were the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, and were seen in the CCTV footage of the murder.

Ghulam had been working with gangster turner politician Atiq Ahmed for several years and was tasked with staking out the house of Umesh Pal before the murder. He was sitting at the nearby electrician shop, pretending to be a customer before shooting at him.

It was alleged that Ghulam was one of the shooters of Umesh Pal, and had remained on the run since the UP police launched a manhunt against the six accused in the case. Both Asad and Ghulam were shot dead together in the Jhansi encounter.

