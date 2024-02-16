Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Amit Gandotra, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) died on February 15. The executive lost his life after he jumped off from the 19th floor of a tower in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard society in sector 100. For those who are unaware, Amit Gandotra was a prominent figure in the community. Known for his contribution in various fields, he was currently overseeing teams, managing events, and coordinating with designers and industry stakeholders at FDCI.

A graduate from Victoria University in Australia, Amit Gandotra was involved with several media groups before joining FDCI last April. Before taking up a job as COO of FDCI, Amit was National Head of Brands Promotion at Hindustan Times. He also worked with Bennett Coleman and Co for a long time.

Survived by his wife and son, 39-year-old Amit Gandotra has been described as a braiding genius and motivated professional by his contacts. “Amit is a real go-getter ! One of the very few professionals with in depth knowledge of Branded Content & Event Conceptualization . He makes excellent decisions and has the ability to act upon them, and accept responsibility for them...!! He is self-motivated and self-controlled.. God Bless!” Amit’s former colleague wrote on LinkedIn.

As of now, the reason behind Amit Gandotra's step is still unknown. The police reportedly questioned his family and colleagues, but no clear motive has emerged yet.