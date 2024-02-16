Twitter
Headlines

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Sandeshkhali violence: SC agrees to consider listing PIL seeking court-monitored probe in case

Big relief for Congress as I-T department unfreezes banks accounts

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Meet man, India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, he is…

8 symptoms of vitamin A deficiency

Indian batters with fastest half-century on Test debut

Top 10 ninja anime series of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who started working at 7, rejected Bhansali film for TV show, quit acting to become...

HomeIndia

India

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Amit Gandotra was involved with several media groups before joining FDCI last April. Before taking up a job as COO of FDCI, Amit was National Head of Brands Promotion at Hindustan Times.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amit Gandotra, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) died on February 15. The executive lost his life after he jumped off from the 19th floor of a tower in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard society in sector 100. For those who are unaware, Amit Gandotra was a prominent figure in the community. Known for his contribution in various fields, he was currently overseeing teams, managing events, and coordinating with designers and industry stakeholders at FDCI.

A graduate from Victoria University in Australia, Amit Gandotra was involved with several media groups before joining FDCI last April. Before taking up a job as COO of FDCI, Amit was National Head of Brands Promotion at Hindustan Times. He also worked with Bennett Coleman and Co for a long time.

Survived by his wife and son, 39-year-old Amit Gandotra has been described as a braiding genius and motivated professional by his contacts. “Amit is a real go-getter ! One of the very few professionals with in depth knowledge of Branded Content & Event Conceptualization . He makes excellent decisions and has the ability to act upon them, and accept responsibility for them...!! He is self-motivated and self-controlled.. God Bless!” Amit’s former colleague wrote on LinkedIn.

As of now, the reason behind Amit Gandotra's step is still unknown. The police reportedly questioned his family and colleagues, but no clear motive has emerged yet.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who gave CSK Skipper Dhoni his first sponsorship, he lives in...

Meet son of poor farmer who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore firm, is one of richest Indian with net worth..

Meet actress who has five back-to-back flops opposite five superstars, no hit in three years, still charges...

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE