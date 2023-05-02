Who is Yogesh Tunda accused of killing Tillu Tajpuria in jail? Case explained

Tillu Tajpuriya (File Photo)

Tillu Tajpuriya, a jailed gangster who was a suspect in the Rohini court shootout case, was killed after being attacked by Yogesh Tunda and other members of a rival gang at Delhi's Tihar jail.

"This morning around 7 am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought into an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, additional DCP west district, Delhi Police, said.

According to the authorities, Tillu, who was housed in cell number 9, was hit with an iron grill by Yogesh, a prisoner who was incarcerated in jail number 8, and other members of the opposing gang.

At around 06.15 am, four inmates from the rival Gogi gang (Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh, & Riyaz Khan) who were housed on the first floor of the same ward attacked Tillu who was living on the ground floor. They did this by using improvised tools to cut open the iron grill that was installed on the first floor of the ward, ANI reported.

Why was Tillu Tajpuriya in jail? What was the case against him?

On September 24, 2021, Jitendra Gogi was killed in a shooting in Rohini Court by two assailants posing as legal professionals. In retaliation, the police also murdered both shooters.

Umang and Jagdeep (shooters) acquired their weapons from a thug named Rakesh Tajpuria in Murthal the day before the gunfight in Rohini. Then, on the same day, Umang and Jagdeep stole a person near AIIMS's dress as a lawyer. Tillu, who was incarcerated, was in frequent communication with them both via WhatsApp calls.