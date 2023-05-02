Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who is Yogesh Tunda accused of killing Tillu Tajpuria in jail? Case explained

Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by rival gang members in Tihar's Mandoli jail on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Who is Yogesh Tunda accused of killing Tillu Tajpuria in jail? Case explained
Tillu Tajpuriya (File Photo)

Tillu Tajpuriya, a jailed gangster who was a suspect in the Rohini court shootout case, was killed after being attacked by Yogesh Tunda and other members of a rival gang at Delhi's Tihar jail.

"This morning around 7 am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought into an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, additional DCP west district, Delhi Police, said.

According to the authorities, Tillu, who was housed in cell number 9, was hit with an iron grill by Yogesh, a prisoner who was incarcerated in jail number 8, and other members of the opposing gang.

At around 06.15 am, four inmates from the rival Gogi gang (Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh, & Riyaz Khan) who were housed on the first floor of the same ward attacked Tillu who was living on the ground floor. They did this by using improvised tools to cut open the iron grill that was installed on the first floor of the ward, ANI reported. 

Why was Tillu Tajpuriya in jail? What was the case against him?

On September 24, 2021, Jitendra Gogi was killed in a shooting in Rohini Court by two assailants posing as legal professionals. In retaliation, the police also murdered both shooters. 

Umang and Jagdeep (shooters) acquired their weapons from a thug named Rakesh Tajpuria in Murthal the day before the gunfight in Rohini. Then, on the same day, Umang and Jagdeep stole a person near AIIMS's dress as a lawyer. Tillu, who was incarcerated, was in frequent communication with them both via WhatsApp calls.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.