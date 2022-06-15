Who is Shobha Rani Kushwaha? Why was she expelled by BJP?

Shobha Rani Kushwaha

The Bharatiya Janta Party on Wednesday took strict action against Shobha Rani Kushwaha for cross-voting in the Rajasthan Rajya Sabha elections 2022. The decision was taken by the Central Disciplinary Committee.

According to the committee, Shobha Rani was expelled for publicly making false accusations against the party leadership instead of providing an explanation for her cross-voting.

Who is Shobha Rani Kushwaha and why was she expelled by BJP?

Shobha Rani Kushwaha is a BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Dholpur constituency and is the wife of former BSP MLA B L Kushwah, who was expelled from his position as the legislator in December 2016 after being convicted of murder case.

She ran on a BJP ticket and won the bypoll that was held in 2017 as a result of the disqualification. In the assembly elections held in 2018, she once again prevailed and secured the seat.

During the elections for the Rajya Sabha, Shobha Rani Kushwaha cast her vote in favour of the candidate for the Congress party, Pramod Tiwari, rather than the candidate for the BJP, Ghanshyam Tiwari. She is the MLA from Dholpur constituency.

(with inputs from agencies)