Who is Shanelle Irani, Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter who just got engaged?

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a post on Instagram on December 25, announcing that her daughter Shanelle Irani has just gotten engaged to Arjun Bhalla. Her post was the recipient of a lot of congratulatory comments and good wishes, and the internet went abuzz with the announcement.

Smriti Irani, who is the Union Minister of Women and Child Development of India since 2019, has been in the public eye for a very long time, ever since she became an actress in the early 2000s. Despite her fame, she has kept her children away from the public eye for the most part.

Shanelle Irani is the daughter of Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani. Apart from Shanelle, Smriti has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

Shanelle Irani, who recently got engaged to Arjun Bhalla, has kept her life private despite her mother’s political and television career. Shanelle was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra to Zubin and Mona Irani, who were married at the time.

Though the exact birth date of Shanelle Irani is not known, she is around 28 years old at the moment. She did her schooling at Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls’ High School, which is in Mumbai. She then completed her graduation from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.

From her early years, Shanelle had a passion for debating. Pursuing it further, she decided to make a career as an advocate. She got a law degree from Government Law College in Mumbai, and then, got a Master’s of Law (LLM) degree from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC, USA.

She enrolled in the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in 2012 as an advocate. She later went on to work in an international law firm called WilmerHale, where she is an associate in the Litigation/Controversy Department and is a member of the International Arbitration Practice Group.

As per reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave Smriti Irani’s daughter the name “Shanelle”, as he is a close childhood friend of her father, Zubin Irani.

Shanelle Irani got engaged to Arjun Bhalla on December 25, 2021. Her mother, Smriti Irani shared beautiful photos of the couple, and wrote, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas (you have been officially warned) God bless (sic)."