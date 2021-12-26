Union Minister Smriti Irani announces daughter Shanelle’s engagement through heartwarming photos

Union Minister Smriti Irani and her family sure did have the perfect Christmas this year, as the holiday season commenced for the Irani family with wedding bells! The Cabinet minister announced her daughter Shanelle’s engagement through a heartwarming set of photos.

On December 25, Smriti Irani took to social media and posted several photos, announcing the engagement of her daughter Shanelle Irani with Arjun Bhalla. She posted the photos with a sweet caption on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

The post shared by Smriti Irani included beautiful shots of the happy couple against a beautiful backdrop. In the caption of the Instagram post, the minister shared her delight at the news and welcomed Bhalla to the family.

The caption on the Instagram post reads, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas (you have been officially warned) God bless (sic)."

The first photo shared by Smriti Irani shows Arjun down on one knee proposing to Shanelle in a romantic setting against a beautiful background, while the second photo showed the newly-engaged couple smiling at the camera, with Shanelle showing off her ring.

Congratulations soon poured in on the Instagram post shared by Smriti Irani, with several celebrities and close friends posting happy comments on the photos. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “U prayed so hard for this, sooo happieeeee” while Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations.”

Apart from Shanelle, Smriti has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani. Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.