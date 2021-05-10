Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma? All you need to know about new CM of Assam

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power with a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Amidst all the speculations and discussions, 52-year old, Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, today at noon.

Sarma is known to be a dynamic minister and the most influential politician in the North-Eastern region.

Himanta also won the 2006 and 2011 assembly elections from Jalukbari and became a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led government. Being a first-time MLA from 2001 to 2016, Himanta, became a cabinet minister in the government four times.

Himanta is believed to have played a major role in the Congress party's win in the 2011 assembly elections. In the year 2014, Himanta and CM Tarun Gogoi developed a rift. As a result on July 21, 2014, Himanta resigned from all posts.

Sarma switched to BJP, since then he was given all the prime portfolios – finance, health, education, and PWD under Chief minister Sarbanda Sonowal led government. BJP also made him the convenor of the anti-congress platform North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Personal Life

Sarma was born in Guwahati on February 1, 1968, to Kailash Nath Sarma and Mrinalini Devi. Sarma did his schooling at Kamrup Academy School Guwahati. He completed his graduation in 1990 and postgraduation in 1992 in political science from Cotton College, Guwahati. He was general secretary (GS) of Cotton college Student's Union from 1991 to 1992.Sarma has an LLB from Government Law College and a Ph.D. from Gauhati University and practiced law at Gauhati high court from 1996 to 2001. Sarma married Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on June 7, 2001, with whom he has a son and a daughter.

Political Career

Sarma joined the All Assam Students Union (AASU) in 1980. He was in Class 6 when he was tasked with carrying the press release and materials for the press every evening. A few years later, he had risen to the position of AASU's Guwahati unit's general secretary.

Career in Congress

In 2001, he was elected as Jalukbari MLA for the first time. In 2006 and 2011 he got re-elected from Jalukbari. From 2002-14, He was given several state & cabinet portfolios including Assam Accord implementation.

He is also known for extensive work in the health and education sectors.

Career in BJP

Joined BJP ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha pollsAppointed as convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA)Due to differences with former CM Tarun Gogoi, he resigned from all portfolios in 2014Held all major portfolios in Sarbanda Sonowal-led Assam government except Home affairs.