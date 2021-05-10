Headlines

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as new Chief Minister of Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Sri Sri Daul Govinda Mandir in North Guwahati ahead of swearing-in as Assam CM.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 10, 2021, 12:44 PM IST

The BJP's lead strategist in northeastern states and senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was on Sunday elected as the leader of the newly-elected MLAs of the party, has taken his oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam at noon today at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. He will be accompanied by his mother, wife, son, and daughter for the ceremony.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Sri Sri Daul Govinda Mandir in North Guwahati ahead of swearing-in as Assam CM.

After governor Jagdish Mukhi invited him to be sworn in, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for their "pious faith".

"With the fragrance of Assam in my heart and love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this day, I vow to work with and for each one of you with greater passion Assam," Sarma had tweeted.

BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 percent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. 

Sarma played a stellar role in the success of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assembly polls in Assam with the alliance returning to power overcoming the stiff challenge posed by the Congress-led alliance. He was a key campaigner of the party and strongly articulated its position on various issues at play in Assam which has a diverse population with sometimes competing interests.

He has risen in prominence in BJP since he joined the party in 2015 and has played a key role in the party's growing footprint in Assam as also other states of the northeast. 

