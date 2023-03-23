Who is Baljit Kaur, Haryana woman who hid Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in her home?

In the midst of the crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab, many of his aides and workers of his radical outfit have been arrested by the police. One of the people who were arrested is a woman from Haryana named Baljit Kaur.

According to the Punjab Police, Baljit Kaur was sympathetic towards the movement being led by Amritpal Singh and helped him escape the authorities. The police said that over 100 supporters of the fugitive have been arrested so far.

Amritpal Singh still remains absconding as the manhunt against him has been going on for at least one week. The Khalistani leader took support from many of his supporters while fleeing the police, including a woman named Baljit Kaur in Haryana.

Who is Haryana woman Baljit Kaur?

Baljit Kaur is a middle-aged woman who resides in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. She is allegedly a supporter of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. She was recently arrested from her Kurukshetra home for allegedly hiding Amritpal and his aide during the police jail.

Baljit Kaur has been accused of providing shelter to the Waris Punjab De chief and his aides at her home as the Punjab Police continued to search for him. Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh hid inside her home, ate food, and changed their clothes before heading out once again.

As quoted by PTI, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “We have nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who harboured Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police.”

This comes as the Punjab Police arrested Tejinder Singh Gill, who was a part of the private security detail of Amritpal Singh. He is being questioned by the police regarding the whereabouts of the Khalistani leader and the investigation regarding foreign funds.

Gill was also a part of the Ajnala incident, where Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the police station in the area, demanding the release of his aide Toofan Singh.

READ | Amritpal Singh crackdown: Rupi Kaur, United Sikhs Twitter account blocked for being ‘pro-Khalistani’