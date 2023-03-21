Amritpal Singh crackdown: Rupi Kaur, United Sikhs Twitter account blocked for being ‘pro-Khalistani’

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (File photo)

As the Punjab Police is currently on day four of the crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, the Indian government has taken certain stern measures against pro-Khalistan social media handles on Twitter.

While the authorities in Punjab continue their efforts to nab fugitive Amritpal Singh, the India government worked with Twitter to block the Twitter accounts of several pro-Khalistani handles, which include groups and personalities.

Among the pro-Khalistani Twitter accounts removed in India are of Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, the voluntary organisation United Sikhs, and Canada-based activist Gurdeep Singh Sahota. These accounts have been temporarily blocked in India.

If you try to access these Twitter accounts from India, it reads that these accounts have been temporarily withheld. The blocking of Jagmeet Singh's account is significant as he is known for his anti-India comments.

The blocking of the pro-Khalistani Twitter accounts in India comes shortly after several Khalistani supporters raised slogans in support of Amritpal Singh across four countries – UK, US, Canada, and Australia – and protested against the Indian consulate.

The anti-India protests in these areas sparked a major backlash from the governments of these countries, who said that they will always work towards maintaining diplomatic relations with India despite the Khalistani protests.

Khalistani supporters vandalised the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday. After vandalism in London, Khalistani supporters allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco (SFO). Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media.

Mobs brandished Khalistani flags and raised slogans in support of Amritpal Singh, taking down the Indian tricolor from the Indian High Commission. The incident prompted a tough response from the Indian officials, who ended up replacing the flag with a bigger-sized tricolor.

On the fourth day of the manhunt against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, the internet and mobile services in Punjab remain suspended as the police have nabbed 78 members of Waris Punjab De, a radical outfit headed by Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

