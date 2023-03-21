Who is Amritpal Singh’s NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur? Know why Punjab Police is investigating her

NRI Kirandeep Kaur (left) and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh (Photo - Twitter)

Fugitive and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh still remains absconding as the Punjab Police is on day 4 of the manhunt launched to nab him and other Khalistani leaders in the state. In the midst of the latest developments, the police have decided to expand their radar to Amritpal’s wife Kirandeep Kaur.

Amritpal Singh, who leads the radical group Waris Punjab De which is attached to spreading Khalistani ideology in the state, nearly got arrested but was able to flee the police after he abandoned his SUV and rode away on a motorcycle, leading to a massive manhunt.

Amritpal Singh had recently gotten married to Kirandeep Kaur, who is an NRI based out of the United Kingdom, where Khalistani activity has increased massively. The Indian High Commission also became a victim for Khalistan supporters, who surrounded the area in a protest.

Who is Kirandeep Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh?

The Punjab Police, in an effort to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, has decided to expand their radar of search by now investigating his wife Kirandeep Kaur. It is expected that she will be summoned for questioning by the authorities soon.

Kirandeep Kaur married 29-year-old Amritpal Singh in February 2023, just months after the fugitive took over Deep Sidhu’s outfit Waris Punjab De. Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI and is based in the United Kingdom. Kirandeep’s family belongs to Jalandhar.

After her marriage to Khalistani leader Amritpal, Kirandeep relocated to Punjab. Amritpal said that it was a message to the youth of Punjab, who should return to their state rather than migrate to foreign countries.

Why is Punjab Police investigating Kirandeep Kaur?

Kirandeep Kaur was based out of the United Kingdom before she got married to Amritpal Singh. The UK has recently seen a surge in Khalistani activity, and a number of Amritpal’s close aides are based out of UK and Canada. Thus, it is likely that Kaur is being investigated to provide information on the whereabouts of Amritpal and his supporters.

Amritpal Singh, who was a truck driver in Dubai, was in touch with ISI agents in Pakistan and soon took over Deep Sidhu’s Waris Punjab De, which is a pro-Khalistan radical group in Punjab.

