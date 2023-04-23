Who are PM Narendra Modi’s bodyguards? Special skills of SPG officers, salary, weapons and more

PM Modi is protected by the Special Protection Group (SPG) (Photo - PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels all over the country in a bulletproof convoy and exceptional security detail. PM Modi is also seen surrounded by security personnel dressed in crisp black suits, and black shades and carrying machine guns for the PM’s protection.

PM Modi’s security guards are from the government security agency Special Protection Group (SPG). The SPG officials are tasked with protecting high-ranking individuals in the country. In India, the SPG’s sole responsibility is protecting the prime minister, and in some cases, his family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only individual in the entire country who is under the protection of the Special Protection Group. PM Modi’s family members are also offered SPG protection provided they live in his official residence.

SPG officers’ selection process, training

An officer of the Special Protection Group (SPG) can only remain in the unit for three years, after which he will be transferred. The upper age limit to be an SPG officer is just three years. SPG officers are chosen from CISF, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and state police departments.

SPG officials have to undergo strict training for three months, which is similar to that given to United States secret service agents. For three months, they have to take tests weekly. If they fail even one test, they are sent back to their parent organization.

SPG officer weapons, salary and perks

PM Modi’s bodyguards carry high-grade weapons and equipment with them. They wear Level 3 bulletproof vests and wear special gloves. They also wear dark glasses and are not allowed to show any facial expressions when they are out in public with PM Modi.

They carry weapons such as FN P90 machine guns, FN Herstel F2000 rifles, Glock 17 automatic pistols, and FN SCAR automatic rifles. They also have cars such as armored BMW 7 Series sedan, armored Range Rovers, and Mercedes Maybach S650 guard.

According to reports, the yearly salary of PM Modi’s bodyguards and other SPG officials is Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per year, depending on their ranks and experience.

