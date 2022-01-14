When will India's Covid surge decline? IISc-ISI researchers have THIS to say

Even as the country is seen a massive spike in the Covid cases, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) claim that the present curve will flatten by March-April and the current spike will begin to decline next month. However, it will vary from state to state.

For the projections, the scientists have provided three scenarios -- 100% susceptible population, 60% susceptible population and 30% susceptible population.

They have estimated that if 100 per cent population is susceptible to COVID-19 now, the hospital requirement can go beyond 4 lakh per day in the worst-case scenario.

However, if 60 per cent of the population is susceptible to the virus, the hospital requirement can go a little above 3 lakh per day.

Meanwhile, India reported nearly 2.5 lakh fresh infections on Wednesday which is the biggest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is over 50,000 higher than the previous day's count. However, this number will increase further after Tripura's COVID tally is added to it.