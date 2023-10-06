'What level of degradation do you want to take politics': Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi poster row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by sharing a graphic portraying him as the mythical character Ravana.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over a graphic prominently featuring her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi with a bearded visage and seven heads, reminiscent of Ravana.

"Most respected @narendramodi ji and @JPNadda, to what level of degradation do you want to take politics and debate? Do you agree with the violent and provocative tweets being posted from the official Twitter handle of your party? Not much time passed and you took a vow of uprightness. Have you forgotten oaths like promises?", Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by sharing a graphic portraying him as the mythical character Ravana. The poster also linked the Congress leader to George Soros, a billionaire investor who has been accused of being involved in anti-India activities.

The BJP shared the graphic on their official handle of the social media platform 'X, and captioned it, "India is in Danger. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat." The graphic ignited a debate on social media, with supporters and critics expressing various opinions about its symbolism and intent.

It underscores the intense political rivalry and polarization in India's contemporary political landscape. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the graphic of Rahul Gandhi posted by BJP, "shameful".

"No words are enough to condemn the 'shameful' graphic on the BJP handle comparing Rahul Gandhi ji to Ravana. Their nefarious intentions are clear, they want to murder him. He, who lost his grandmother and father to assassinations. They withdrew his SPG protection to score petty political points," Venugopal posted on X.