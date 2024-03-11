What is the full form of CAA?

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024, rules for implementation of CAA were notified on Monday. The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the President's assent. CAA grants Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

What is the full form of CAA? It means the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. After CAA rules were issued, undocumented Hindus, and Sikhs from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will now get citizenship.