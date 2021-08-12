West Bengal lockdown: Restrictions extended till August 30 - What's allowed, what's not

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Thursday (August 12) extended restrictions in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state till August 30. However, CM Mamata Banerjee did announce some relaxations in the night curfew timing. The new night curfew in West Bengal is now 11 pm to 5 am. Currently, the night curfew is being enforced from 9 pm to 5 am.

In a press conference today, CM Mamata Banerjee announced the lockdown extension in the state, fearing a third wave of coronavirus in September.

Speaking about the current COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "COVID cases have come down. We are reporting 600-800 new cases each day. Bed occupancy is close to 3%. West Bengal has reported minimum wastage of vaccines. We are topping the states in the country in vaccination."

CM Mamata Banerjee also clarified that local train services in the state of West Bengal would remain shut till full vaccination is completed. "Local trains will commence not before state completes 50% vaccination," the CM said.

On Wednesday, West Bengal reported 700 new cases, pushing the tally to 15,35,699. A total of 6 people died of coronavirus in Bengal on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 18,258, a health department bulletin said.

Stating the extension of COVID-19 restrictions, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We are aiming to accelerate Covid-19 vaccine drive in suburbs around Kolkata if we get them. Until 50% vaccination doesn't happen in rural India, local trains won't operate till then."

(With inputs from Pooja Mehta)