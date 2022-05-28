Bengal woman poisons 3 children, tries to commit suicide due to abject poverty

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a woman in West Bengal poisoned her two daughters and a son as she was unable to provide for her. She later attempted suicide. While the two daughters have died, she and her son are battling for their lives in a hospital. The incident took place on Friday in Birbhum district.

Her neighbours said Serina Bibi used to tell them that her husband had stopped sending sustenance to her for the last seven months due to which she was not able to provide for their children. She would often have altercations over the phone with her husband.

On Friday, after hearing groaning sounds from their house, the neighbours broke open the door. But by then, the daughters Hasi Khatun (13) and Khushi Khatun (10) had died.

They were rushed to a hospital where their condition remained severe.

With inputs from IANS