West Bengal Assembly Polls Phase 2 voting today - documents required, COVID guidelines to follow

The second of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 voting is scheduled for today. Nandigram, where CM Mamata Banerjee is locking horns with Suvendu Adhikari, will also vote today. A total of 30 constituencies will go for voting in this phase.

Districts going to polls in the second phase are 24 Parganas Part-1, Bankura Part-2, Paschim Midnapore Part-2, and East Midnapore. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will face Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. The voting is likely to start at 8 am and end at 6 pm.

There are a total of 294 assembly seats that will be going to polls, of which 68 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 16 for the Scheduled Tribes.

Documents to carry for identification

MNREGA Job Card

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of LabourDriving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

COVID-19 guidelines

Wearing a face mask will be mandatory for all.

Thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out.

Sanitizer shall be made available at all locations.

Social distancing shall be maintained as per COVID-19 guidelines.

An adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for the movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Number of seats

Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting on 293 seats while it has left one seat for its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union headed by Ashutosh Mahto.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is contesting on 290 seats and has given three seats to Bimal Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which has a presence in the hilly regions of North Bengal.

Left-led Third Front is fighting on 137 seats while the Congress is contesting on 91 and Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front on 28.