West Bengal Assembly Elections: CM Mamata Banerjee releases full list of TMC candidates

Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday has released a list of 291 candidates. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the list of all 291 candidates from her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. Along with this, she told that the party has left three seats for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

Mamta Banerjee will contest from Nandigram seat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Nandigram Legislative Assembly seat. In the press conference, she said, "I am leaving the Bhawanipur seat for Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, I will only contest from Nandigram Vidhan Sabha Seat."

Voting will be held in 8 phases in West Bengal

Voting will be done in 8 phases for 294 Vidhan Sabha seats in West Bengal. Polling will be held in the state on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, while election results will come on May 2. Polling will be held for 30-30 seats in the first and second phase, 31 seats in the third phase, 44 seats in the fourth phase, 45 seats in the fifth phase, 43 seats in the sixth phase, 36 seats in the seventh phase and 35 seats in the eighth phase.