Weather update: IMD predicts rain and thunderstorm this week in these states; check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall followed by thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms over East, Central and surrounding Peninsular India till 20 March.

The weather is also expected to change in the Western Himalayan region, as IMD stated that a new western disturbance is expected to impact Western Himalayan Region from 18th March and from the night of 20 March, due to which isolated light to rainfall/snowfall has been forecasted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 18 March and again during 20-23 March and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 18th, 19th March and again during 21st-23rd March.

IMD rainfall prediction

According to IMD, scattered to fairly light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been forecasted over Gangetic West Bengal during 17th–21st March with a chance of hailstorm on 19th March.

The weather department also asserted that scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh during 17th-20th March, Bihar during 19th-21st March.

Besides this, isolated hailstorm is also expected over Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 17th-19th March and Jharkhand and Odisha on 19th March, IMD stated in its daily weather bulletin.

Also, heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Odisha on 19 and 20 March and Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 19 March.

In the North East India, the weather department has also forecasted scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 18th-23rd March.

While, light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted over Telangana during 17th-21st March with chances of hailstorm on 17 March and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 18th-21st March.



