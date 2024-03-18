Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts rain and thunderstorm this week in these states; check full forecast

Navigating Regulatory Maze: Pavitra Pradip Walvekar decodes crucial role of compliance for startup success

Pranlal Bhogilal Inducted Into FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who led Rs 52874 crore company as MD, resigned to pursue...

'He is ready to...': Virat Kohli joins RCB ahead of IPL 2024 clash with CSK, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD predicts rain and thunderstorm this week in these states; check full forecast

Navigating Regulatory Maze: Pavitra Pradip Walvekar decodes crucial role of compliance for startup success

Pranlal Bhogilal Inducted Into FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame

Holi 2024: Quick vegetarian party snacks

Easy steps to grow curry plants at home

Food that turns poisonous when reheated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Randeep Hooda's extreme weight loss for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has fans calling him ‘Bollywood's Christian Bale'

This actor became overnight star with highest grossing film, obesity ruined his career, was left with no work, had to...

Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts rain and thunderstorm this week in these states; check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall followed by thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms over East, Central and surrounding Peninsular India till 20 March. 

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall followed by thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms over East, Central and surrounding Peninsular India till 20 March. 

The weather is also expected to change in the Western Himalayan region, as IMD stated that a new western disturbance is expected to impact Western Himalayan Region from 18th March and from the night of 20 March, due to which isolated light to rainfall/snowfall has been forecasted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 18 March and again during 20-23 March and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 18th, 19th March and again during 21st-23rd March.

IMD rainfall prediction

According to IMD, scattered to fairly light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been forecasted over Gangetic West Bengal during 17th–21st March with a chance of hailstorm on 19th March.

The weather department also asserted that scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh during 17th-20th March, Bihar during 19th-21st March. 

Besides this, isolated hailstorm is also expected over Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 17th-19th March and Jharkhand and Odisha on 19th March, IMD stated in its daily weather bulletin.

Also, heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Odisha on 19 and 20 March and Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 19 March.

In the North East India, the weather department has also forecasted scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 18th-23rd March.

While, light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted over Telangana during 17th-21st March with chances of hailstorm on 17 March and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 18th-21st March. 


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet cricketer-turned-IPS officer who quit his lucrative job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 103, currently posted at...

Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film starts slow, earns only Rs 4.25 crore

'53 years ke career mein tum..': Javed Akhtar hits back after Sandeep Reddy Vanga questions Farhan's Mirzapur

What is the monthly rent of shops in Delhi's posh Khan Market and who owns it? Know interesting facts here

'Will go to people with track record of 10 years, agenda for...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on mission 400+ for NDA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement