Weather update: IMD warns of rain and snowfall in this state, issues orange alert for next 2 days; check details

Twitter
Headlines

'INDIA bloc will fight...': Jharkhand Congress chief as Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' prepares to enter state

Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

NASA's Hubble telescope discovers water vapor In small exoplanet's atmosphere

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

5 most expensive wedding rings in the world

9 gluten free breakfast dishes

9 times Paresh Rawan inspired us with strong messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD warns of rain and snowfall in this state, issues orange alert for next 2 days; check details

The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for the state for the next two days.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, predicting snowfall and heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. From the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla districts are expected to experience heavy rain or snowfall.

"During the next five or six days right from tonight, there are possibilities of rain and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The rain activity will start tonight. On January 31 and February 1, in the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu, there are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall. We have issued an orange alert for these areas. There are chances of rain and thunderstorms with lighting activities in districts of Kangra, Bilaspur and Shimla," Sandeep Kumar Sharma Senior Scientist of IMD said.

"After February 2, the weather activity will reduce and another western disturbance is approaching on February 3 and on February 3 and 4 there would be rain in plain areas and snowfall in higher reaches. The temperatures will remain above the normal even today but after the rain, the temperature will decrease", Sharma said. He said that an orange alert indicating the possibility of snowfall in the higher mountains region on January 31 and February 1, and a yellow alert for thunderstorms in the other parts of the state had been issued.

"The thunderstorm alert has been issued for today for Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur. Further, for the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur orange alerts have been issued," he added. 

In the last 24 hours, the coldest temperatures in Himachal Pradesh were recorded at Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district with minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur with minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, and Reckong Peo in Kinnaur with 0.6 degrees Celsius. Other places like Narkanda in Shimla district, Manali, Kufri, Bhunter in Kullu, Solan, Una, Dalhousie, Dharamshala, and Shimla also experienced varying minimum temperatures, ranging from 0.4 to 6.4 degrees Celsius.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Dekh le bhai Chintu': Vicky Jain's mother takes a dig at Samarth Jurel, calls him 'chote log' in viral video

India’s Vibrant Startup Ecosystem Takes Center Stage at Pioneering Silicon 24 Hackathon

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

OnePlus 12 goes on sale in India with discount up to Rs 10,000: Price, offers and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE