Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains, hailstorm in several states for coming weekend; check latest forecast

Tomorrow morning, there will probably be dense fog in a few isolated areas over Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, comparable weather patterns are anticipated for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from tomorrow through Monday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

In its most recent report on Friday, the India Meteorological Department offered weather projections for the next few days. Tomorrow morning, there will probably be dense fog in a few isolated areas over Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, comparable weather patterns are anticipated for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from tomorrow through Monday, in addition to Bihar on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the weather update for next few days:

Over the next four to five days, there should be mild to moderate rainfall in some areas, as well as a chance of an isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep. Over Kerala today and tomorrow, over Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow, and over Lakshadweep today, there is also a strong likelihood of isolated, heavy rainfall. On December 12, there is also a chance of hail in isolated areas over West Bengal and Sikkim in the Sub-Himalaya.

The effects of Cyclone Michaung 

Following the catastrophic flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung earlier this week, Chennai is still having difficulties. The cyclone on December 4 and 5 caused continuous rain, which flooded the city and caused extensive damage.

Residents in South Chennai and some sections of North Chennai are still dealing with the aftermath, including power outages, shortages of milk, and waterlogging, even as some regions are gradually getting back to normal.

The city's worst-affected areas are Pallikaranai, Tambaram, West Mambalam, Mylapore, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar, and Velachery. On December 6, low-lying neighbourhoods' streets and homes were still underwater.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that evening temperatures in Odisha will drop by three to five degrees Celsius during the following two days, bringing cold weather to the region. Cyclone Michaung caused severe rainfall that damaged crops in many districts of Odisha.

District collectors were instructed by the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner on December 6 to evaluate the damage to crops resulting from rainfall brought on by Cyclone Michaung as soon as possible. Help will be provided under SDRF guidelines.

(With inputs from ANI)

