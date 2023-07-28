Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, check rain forecast for Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana and other states

IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had initially predicted that Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will see light to moderate rain till July 26; however, it is now expected that similar weather conditions will extend the entire week.

Flood situation continued along Hindon and Yamuna floodplains in Noida and Greater Noida, impacting 17 villages where over 3,100 people have been displaced and moved to shelter homes while nearly 1,600 hectares of land was submerged, officials said on Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in UP’s Noida and Ghaziabad for over 4 days in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Mumbai: For today, the IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Telangana: Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana, the Met Centre of IMD here said heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain (exceptionally heavy greater than 24 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and other districts from 1300 hours of July 27 to 0830 hours on July 28.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at various places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and other districts during the same period.

In Hyderabad, heavy to very heavy rain and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city during the same period, it said.

From 8.30 AM on July 28 to 8.30 AM on July 29, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.

The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and South Interior Karnataka.

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places.

(WIth inputs from PTI)