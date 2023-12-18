Headlines

Former CM Raman Singh resigns as BJP's Vice President amid being nominated as speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

What is AI tool 'Bhashini' which PM Modi used while delivering his speech in Varanasi?

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

Not Kajol, but this actress was Karan Johar's first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police search Neelam's residence in Jind

DNA Verified: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal as captain? Here's the truth

Juices that help reduce period cramps

Indian openers to score 50+ runs on ODI debut

Biggest ODI wins for India (by balls remaining)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

India

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu; schools, colleges to remain closed in Kanyakumari today

The IMD has forecast heavy rain in several parts of Tamil Nadu for the next seven days.

ANI

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

As heavy rain lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and the India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert for the next seven days, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Kanyakumari today (December 18). The IMD has forecast heavy rain in several parts of Tamil Nadu for the next seven days.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation that was over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast now lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood. The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have already been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday.

On Monday, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain at a few places in South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, is likely to occur. From Wednesday through Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

