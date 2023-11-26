Weather update: Heavy rain predicted in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, other states, check latest forecast

The severe winters are expected to be several weeks away, but after Monday, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease. The temperature is predicted to rise until Monday, the day after tomorrow, at which point it is predicted to gradually decline by two to three degrees Celsius.

The possibility of isolated heavy rainfal on Sunday has been predicted by the weather agency that released an orange warning for parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. As winter gradually approaches, the Indian Meteorological Department predicts that Lucknow will experience a foggy week with sporadic periods of rain and thundershowers in some areas on Monday, November 27.

The head of Lucknow's meteorological department, Mohd Danish, declared that there would likely be some cloud cover on Sunday and Monday, but otherwise, there would be shallow fog in the city in the upcoming days. After that, mild to shallow fog is anticipated, HT reported.

Lucknow's minimum temperature is currently 13.5 degrees, but after November 27 it might drop to 11 or 10 degrees. The IMD forecasts that most of Uttar Pradesh will stay dry over the next week, lasting up to the start of December, despite the cloudy weather.

There are a few places where rain and thundershowers are possible, though, like Lalitpur, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, and Allahabad.

As per the IMD's latest bulletin, Gujarat, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, southeast Rajasthan, and southwest Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience irregular heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Additionally, the weather service forecasted light rainfall in parts of the Western Himalayan Region and the plains of Northwest India for two days starting from Sunday. There is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on November 27 (Monday).