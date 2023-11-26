Headlines

This actor worked as cabin crew, got first break through Facebook, now called ‘Shah Rukh Khan of TV’, earns…

Israel-Hamas War: Hamas releases second batch of hostages; 17 cross Gaza to enter Egypt

Gurpurab 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your family on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Constitution Day 2023: Why is Samvidhan Divas of India celebrated on November 26?

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as wedding season arrives, check routes to avoid

Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora reacts to Ankita Lokhande's rumoured pregnancy, says 'jab maine pucha toh...' | Exclusive

Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root pulls out of IPL 2024 ahead of player retention deadline

10 must-watch Hollywood historical films

8 reasons to add fiber in you diet

10 Bigg Boss contestants who were called masterminds of Salman Khan’s show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

After Orry, this K-pop singer to reportedly enter as wild card in Bigg Boss 17 house

Weather update: Heavy rain predicted in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, other states, check latest forecast

The severe winters are expected to be several weeks away, but after Monday, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease. The temperature is predicted to rise until Monday, the day after tomorrow, at which point it is predicted to gradually decline by two to three degrees Celsius.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

The possibility of isolated heavy rainfal on Sunday has been predicted by the weather agency that released an orange warning for parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. As winter gradually approaches, the Indian Meteorological Department predicts that Lucknow will experience a foggy week with sporadic periods of rain and thundershowers in some areas on Monday, November 27.

The head of Lucknow's meteorological department, Mohd Danish, declared that there would likely be some cloud cover on Sunday and Monday, but otherwise, there would be shallow fog in the city in the upcoming days. After that, mild to shallow fog is anticipated, HT reported.

Lucknow's minimum temperature is currently 13.5 degrees, but after November 27 it might drop to 11 or 10 degrees. The IMD forecasts that most of Uttar Pradesh will stay dry over the next week, lasting up to the start of December, despite the cloudy weather.

There are a few places where rain and thundershowers are possible, though, like Lalitpur, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, and Allahabad.

As per the IMD's latest bulletin, Gujarat, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, southeast Rajasthan, and southwest Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience irregular heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Additionally, the weather service forecasted light rainfall in parts of the Western Himalayan Region and the plains of Northwest India for two days starting from Sunday. There is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on November 27 (Monday).

