Weather update: Flood-like situation in Ratnagiri, Raigad amid heavy rains, NDRF deploys 12 teams across Maharashtra

With more rains expected in coastal Maharashtra in the next couple of days, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to relocate people in several parts of Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district due to the rising level of Vashisthi river.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Overnight heavy downpours have caused several rivers in Maharashtra's Konkan region to swell and trigger flood-like situations, prompting authorities to relocate people in a few towns and villages to safer areas, said officials on Wednesday.

With more rains expected in coastal Maharashtra in the next couple of days, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to relocate people in several parts of Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district due to the rising level of Vashisthi river.

Of the six major rivers in Raigad district, Savitri and Patalganaga were flowing above the danger mark, said officials. The water levels in Kundalika and Amba rivers have reached the 'alert' mark, while Gadhi and Ulhas were flowing close to the alert mark in the morning, as per the district administrations.

Due to torrential showers, the water from the Patalganga river has entered Aapta and Rasayani. In Mahad too, water from Savitri has inundated low-lying areas.

In Ratnagiri district, Jagbudi and Vashisthi have turned ferocious due to heavy rains. Vashishti was flowing above the 'alert' mark and waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas along the river, officials said.

Deputy CM Pawar held a review meeting here in Mumbai and later discussed the situation with Ratnagiri district collector M Devender Singh. Pawar asked Singh to relocate people living near the Vashishti River as a precautionary measure.

In Ratnagiri district, at least 20 families were shifted to safer locations. At Mirjoli Juwad village, 65 members of 19 families were evacuated, said officials. A swollen Vashisthi had caused havoc two years ago, killing many people and causing widespread property damage.

The civic body and district administration in Khed and Chiplun are keeping a close watch on the situation. The civic bodies have kept boats ready to evacuate people if necessary, officials said.

Heavy rains and rising water levels of rivers have prompted authorities to declare holidays for schools and colleges in Khed and Chiplun tehsil of Ratnagiri district for two days, they said.

Meanwhile, traffic in Parshuram Ghat was normal, while landslides were reported in Ambenali and Kumbharli ghats and efforts were on to clear the debris, said an official. Traffic is being slowly restored in Kumbharli ghat, he said.

A Konkan railway spokesperson said that the trains on the corridor were running normally as of 11 am.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has deployed 12 teams across Maharashtra - 5 teams in Mumbai, and one team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane districts.

An NDRF officer said that they had pre-positioned one team each in Chiplun, Palghar, and Mahad due to a heavy rain alert.

