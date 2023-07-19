Headlines

Cricket

Asia Cup 2023: India likely to play arch-rivals Pakistan twice, here's why

India vs Pakistan matches are set to take place in either Sri Lanka’s Dambulla or Kandy but as of now, Multan, Lahore, and Kandy will be the three venues for the Asia Cup 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule is much-awaited, however, this latest piece of news is sure to excite fans for the tournament. As per the latest reports, India will likely face arch-rivals Pakistan at least twice in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament. 

According to an InsideSport report, India and Pakistan will go head-to-head on September 2 in a group game, followed by a second-round match on September 10.

The India vs Pakistan matches are set to take place in either Sri Lanka’s Dambulla or Kandy but as things stand, Multan, Lahore, and Kandy will be the three venues for the Asia Cup 2023. 

According to a statement by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the Asia Cup will be hosted in a hybrid model with four games hosted in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches to be played in Sri Lanka.

The teams participating in Asia Cup 2023 are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal. There will be a total of 13 ODI matches, which is seen as preparation for the ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

India and Pakistan have been grouped alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the sides in the other group. Sri Lanka is the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament in 2018.

The 2023 edition of Asia Cup, which is also the 16th edition of the tournament, will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

