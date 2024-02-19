Twitter
Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

According to the IMD, Delhi will see partly overcast and misty conditions on Monday morning, with a low of perhaps 9 degrees Celsius and a high of 27 degrees.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 07:42 AM IST

In many states, including Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mild to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms for Monday, February 19. 
The IMD's most recent weather advisory states that there is a "very likely" chance of rain between February 19 and February 21 in places like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh. The rainfall is predicted to be "scattered" and "fairly widespread."

According to the IMD, Delhi will see partly overcast and misty conditions on Monday morning, with a low of perhaps 9 degrees Celsius and a high of 27 degrees. The national capital is expected to see mostly cloudy sky, mild rain or drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as rain or thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday, according to the weather service.

In addition, the IMD said that from February 18 to 21, there will be isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning in Punjab; from February 19 to 21, there will be thunderstorms over Rajasthan on February 19–20; and from February 20 to 22, there will be thunderstorms over Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh. Rain is predicted to improve Delhi's and other NCR cities' air quality, which remained in the "poor" category on Sunday. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the nation's capital on February 18 was 269.

 

