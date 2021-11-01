'We will turn govt offices into mandis': BKU leader Rakesh Tikait warns Centre

The Centre has received a warning from Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait after the Delhi Police started removing barricades from the Tikri and Ghazipur borders to smoothen the traffic movement.

However, the farmers feel that it is a move to displace them. Leader Rakesh Tikait also said that farmers will turn all government offices into grain markets if they will forcibly be removed from their protest sites. Keep in mind, farmers have been protesting for the past 11. months under the patronage of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

"If the farmers fail to sell their produce in mandis at a fair price, then, what better place to do so than the government offices?" Tikait said.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had released a statement that said the government needs to fulfill their demands before even thinking of reopening the roads to people. The BKU leader has every now and then urged the Centre to engage in dialogue with farmers and the leaders and repeal the farm laws. The government and the farmers have met 11 times in the past 11 months to negotiate terms and conditions of the farm laws but all meetings remained inconclusive.

BKU leader, Rakesh Tikait says that whether the agitation continues in the national capital or shifts to another place, it will be a collective decision taken at a more appropriate time.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that farmers have all the freedom to protest but no right to block the roads causing inconvenience to the public.