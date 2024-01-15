‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone.The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

Talking to reporters at the state party office on her birthday, she categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics.

She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone.The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation.

Mayawati said, “We suffer more losses from alliances. For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with the BSP. An alliance can be considered after the elections. If possible, the BSP can extend its support after the elections...our party will fight the elections all alone.”

“With the backing of people from backward communities, Dalits, tribals, and Muslims, we had formed a full majority government in UP in 2007, and that's why we have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone. We will maintain a distance from those who are casteist and believe in communalism…We will work with full strength to help the BSP get a favourable verdict,” the BSP supremo added.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.