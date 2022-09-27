Ways to fight back eve teasing: Know laws and punishment in India, how to file a complaint

Photo: File (Image for representation)

From scientific revelations to the business world, women’s contributions have fast-tracked the developments in many sectors. Despite playing a significant role in the achievement of numerous goals, many women still face various forms of harassment on a daily basis.

As a famous quote by Dr B.R. Ambedkar reads, " I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." Although education plays a significant role in raising awareness of these crimes, society also plays a significant role. This Navratri, we make a commitment to educate ourselves about these crimes that are committed on a daily basis and to stand up against them.

What is eve teasing?

Eve teasing simply means to irritate or bother a woman. In order to mock, irritate, provoke, annoy, or embarrass women through words, statements, gestures, jokes, physical contact, and taunts, it is referred to as the act of harassing women.

This act takes a toll on the victim in both physical and psychological ways. A total of 4,05,861 incidences of crime against women were reported in 2019, representing an increase of 7.3% over 2018, according to the NCRB 2019 report (3,78,236 cases).

READ | Why Shinzo Abe's state funeral took place over 2 months after his death

Is there any law against eve teasing?

In India, many women who dared to step outside their homes experienced eve teasing in one way or another. In this developing and modern nation, women are regularly the targets of eve teasing and casual sexism in both public and professional spaces. It can be seen everywhere, including on roads, beaches, in movie theatres, on buses, and in educational institutions.

Ironically, eve teasing is not mentioned anywhere in the Indian Penal Code, despite the fact that it is a specific attitude, mindset, and set of behaviours. There are certain provisions for the prevention of sexual assault cases.

According to Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code, anyone who annoys others, commits an obscenity in a public place, or sings, recites, or utters an obscenity in or near a public place may be punished with either a fine or a term of imprisonment, which may be extended to three months.

READ | Setback for Team Thackeray as Supreme Court refuses to stop EC from deciding on Shinde's claim as 'real' Shiv Sena

According to Section 354 of the IPC, anyone who assaults or uses criminal force against a woman with the intent to offend or knowing that it is likely that he will do so will do so in a way that offends her modesty will be punished with either description of imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, with a fine, or with both.

Section 509 of the IPC states that anyone who violates a woman's privacy or insults her modesty by speaking, making a gesture, or displaying an object with the intent that the gesture or object be seen by the victim will be punished with simple imprisonment for a term that may reach one year, a fine, or a combination of the two.

READ | Uber auto driver ‘sexually assaulted me by pressing my right breast’: Chennai student shares ordeal

How to file an eve teasing complaint?

In the event of an incident, it is always advised for women to dial 100 (the police control room) or 1091, the women's helpline number, or the victim or complainant must head straight to the closest police station to file a FIR. The registration number or receipt is provided when the FIR is filed.

The criminal law amendment act of 2013 introduced the zero FIR provision, which mandates that the FIR be filed in any police station and that it may then be transferred to the proper police station in the proper jurisdiction. Here is a list of various women's helpline numbers that are provided by authorities.

READ | VIDEO: CISF officers' swift action saves man who collapsed due to cardiac arrest

Women Helpline ( All India ) – 1091

Women Helpline Domestic Abuse – 181

National Commison For Women (NCW) ( Domestic voilence 24x7 helpline for Sexual Voilence and harrashment )- 7827170170

National Commison For Women (NCW)- 011-26942369, 26944754

READ | Sachin Pilot meets Gandhis in Delhi, Gehlot not ruled out of party prez race: Top updates on Rajasthan Congress crisis

Student / Child Helpline- 1098

Delhi Commision For Women- 011-23378044 / 23378317 / 23370597

Check out state wise list of helpline numbers here.