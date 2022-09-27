Why Shinzo Abe's state funeral took place over 2 months after his death

Shinzo Abe funeral | Photo: File

The State Funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took place in Tokyo today. Delegates from 217 countries from around the world reached Tokyo to participate in this. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also reached Tokyo and bid a final farewell to Abe. This is said to be the most expensive funeral in the world.

Shinzo Abe was shot and killed on July 8. The accused was apprehended on the spot. In such a situation, you must be thinking that when Abe died on July 8, why is his funeral now held after two and a half months? What is the funeral process like in Japan?

The answer to this question is that as per Buddhist traditions after cremating the body of the deceased, many people keep the remains at their home for some time and then burry the remaining bones.

Shinzo Abe was killed on July 8, and after that, he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The ex-Japan PM was cremated on July 15, following Buddhist traditions.



Shinzo Abe was delivering a speech for the elections in Nara city at the time of the incident. The rally was held near Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara City. Meanwhile, a former Japanese Navy officer shoots Abe from behind. The former PM was shot in the back. He was treated in the hospital for three hours, but his life could not be saved. The accused's name is Tetsuya Yamagami. He is 41 years old. He is a resident of Nara city.

