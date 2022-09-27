Shinzo Abe death: Know world leaders attending state funeral, cost of high-end preparations

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe (File photo)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral is being held today, September 27, and it is expected to be a star-studded event, with many world leaders making an appearance to pay their respects to the veteran Japanese politician.

Shinzo Abe, who was one of the longest-serving leaders in Japan, was assassinated in July when a man shot him dead during a public rally. Days after his death, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Abe will be honoured with a state-funded funeral, sparking a controversy in the country.

The high-budget and high-security state funeral for Shinzo Abe is scheduled to be held at 3 pm AEST today i.e. 10:30 am according to Indian time. World leaders from across the globe are flying into Japan to bid their adieu to the former Japanese prime minister.

How much does Shinzo Abe’s funeral cost?

The state-funded funeral for Shinzo Abe is a high-profile and expensive affair, which has become the centre of controversy in the country. One man even set himself on fire in Tokyo as a form of protest against the funeral, which is being funded by the taxpayers’ money.

According to local media reports, the funeral of Shinzo Abe is costing the government around $AUD17 million, mostly due to the heavy security and lavish arrangements made for guests arriving from across the globe.

Who is attending Shinzo Abe’s funeral?

Representatives and world leaders from more than 195 countries, international organizations, and territories are expected to fly in today to attend the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today.

Among the star-studded attendees of the state, funeral are top world leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and British foreign secretary James Cleverly.

Shinzo Abe’s funeral has become a matter of controversy in Japan, as many people are questioning the whopping amount being spent on the event when the former PM had links with a mysterious church with aggressive ideologies and questionable donations.

