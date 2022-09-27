Sachin Pilot meets Gandhis in Delhi, Gehlot not ruled out of party prez race: Top updates on Rajasthan Congress crisis

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot - File Photo

Amid the ongoing political turmoil and the uncertainty over leadership change in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday arrived in the national capital to meet the Gandhis.

Pilot also denied media reports stating that he told the party high command that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should not remain in office if he decides to contest the party president election.

It was also reported quoting sources that Pilot had told the high command that it is his responsibility to bring the MLAs together. Pilot, however, said that he has neither spoken with the party’s high command, nor with Gehlot. “Am afraid this is false news being reported,” he tweeted.

On the other hand, NDTV quoted sources saying that despite the Gandhis being upset with Gehlot over the rebellion by MLAs loyal to him, the Rajasthan CM, who was their top choice for the party chief post, has not been ruled out of the race.

Here are the top updates on the big story:

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Pilot as Gehlot's successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Upset over the open rebellion in Rajasthan, Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it on Monday from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

Gehlot was earlier reluctant towards ceding the CM post to his bitter rival Pilot, and was keen on playing double, if elected as the Congress presdient. However, a public rebuke by Rahul Gandhi in which he said that the party's 'one person one post' must be followed forced the 71-yeatr-old to change his stand.

A formal announcement on the change if guard in Rajasthan was expected on Sunday during a meeting scheduled at the CM's residence. However, MLAs loyal to Gehlot opened an unexpected revolt against the party leadership's intended move to make Pilot the next chief minister. As many as 92 Congress and Independent MLAs submitted their resignations to the Governor.

The MLAs refused to meet with the two central leaders individually, openly defying party president Sonia Gandhi, and laid out conditions that included choosing a new Chief Minister only after the Congress president election.

Although three ministers close to him coordinated the rebellion, Mr Gehlot denied any part in it, citing his visit to a shrine near the India-Pakistan border that morning where there was no phone reception.

Meanehile, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal today collected the nomination forms for the Congress president election. Gehlot is likely to file his nominations for the polls on September 28, while Tharoor is expected to file his nomination on September 30.