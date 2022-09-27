VIDEO: CISF officers' swift action saves man who collapsed due to cardiac arrest

A video of two CISF officers performing CPR to revive a man who apparently suffered from cardiac arrest has gone viral on social media. Internet users applaud the CISF officer's quick response to the situation. A man suffered a heart arrest and collapsed unexpectedly at Chennai airport.

The officers who were present at the time of the occurrence gave the victim prompt CPR assistance, which improved his pulse rate. The individual was then immediately taken to the hospital for further medical care.

According to the media reports, when Shekar Hazra, 69, who had just arrived from Durgapur and collapsed at boarding gate 2 at the domestic arrival terminal at around 12am, inspector Edwin Sam and assistant sub inspector K Vaikundam rushed to rescue.

The official Twitter handle of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shared the video with caption that reads, “Service to Humanity-Beyond the mandate #CISF personnel saved the life of a pax who fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest @ Chennai Airport. He was administered CPR which improved his pulse rate & was shifted to hospital.” Since the video was uploaded, it has received over 15,000 views on the social media.