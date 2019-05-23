Headlines

Wayanad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress president Rahul Gandhi wins by over 4 lakh votes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) PP Suneer and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena's (a BJP ally) Thushar Vellappally were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 election.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:32 PM IST

Wayanad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Even as he was been rooted out in his family bastion of Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi led from the start and stayed far ahead of his competition to win in Wayanad with a margin of 431770 votes. He secured 64.67% of the votes, while his closest competitor, CPM's PP Suneer got only 25.14%.

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) PP Suneer and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena's (a BJP ally) Thushar Vellappally were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 election.

Wayanad Lok Sabha Election Result: Congress president Rahul Gandhi wins in Wayanad by 4,31,770.

Rahul Gandhi (Congress) - 706367 (64.67%), PP Suneer (CPI) - 274597 (25.14%), Thushar Vellappally (BDJS) - 78816 (7.22%)

15:19 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Rahul Gandhi is leading against PP Suneer of the CPI by 7.22 lakh votes. Rahul Gandhi (Congress) - 1155683 (64.47%), P.P. Suneer (CPI) - 432856 (24.15%), Thushar Vellappally (BDJS) - 148323 (8.27%)

11:54 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Rahul Gandhi- 327590 (64.83%), P.P. Suneer- 123057 (24.35%), Thushar Vellappally- 39116 (7.74%)

10:03 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Rahul Gandhi: 95297, P.P. Suneer: 31981, Thushar Vellappally: 9529

9:00 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Rahul Gandhi: 8074, P.P. Suneer: 2564, Thushar Vellappally: 461

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency profile

The constituency was not much of key importance in the state but in 2019 election, it holds prime importance as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is party's representative from Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi has chosen Wayanad as his second seat from where he will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting polls from his Amethi constituency, one of Congress party's bastion, and has been winning the seat for the past three consecutive terms. 

Contesting the upcoming polls from Wayanad, while the Congress party is confident that Rahul Gandhi will win the seat, the Left here is pretty much sure that Congress won't get the success which it is hoping for. 

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that Rahul Gandhi has chosen Wayand as a face-saver seat since according to BJP, he is going to lose Amethi as Smriti Irani is up against him and is confident of her victory. 

BJP's Smriti Irani and other party leaders have alleged that Rahul Gandhi is running away from Amethi as he is fearing to lose the election and that's is the reason he is contesting from Wayanad, where the Congress hopes its victory.

Moreover, in another controversy, NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally has written to the election commission to review Rahul Gandhi's candidature. Vellappally in his letter has alleged that Rahul Gandhi is "not eligible to contest" the Lok Sabha elections because he holds dual passports and "is not a citizen of India."

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

Congress: Rahul Gandhi

CPI(M): PP Suneer

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena: Thushar Vellappally

CPI(M-L): K Usha 

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is composed of seven assembly segments which include Balusseri (SC), Elathur, Kozhikode, North Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor (SC).

Wayanad Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009 

2014: MI Shanavas of the Congress received 377035 votes. He had defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI(M) who got 356165 votes. 

2009: MI Shanavas of the Congress got 410703 votes. He defeated M Rahmathulla of the CPI who secured 257264 votes. 

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

