Watchâ€”PM Modi struggles to hold back tears as he pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj

An emotional PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest, to pay his last tributes.

Paying his last tribute to former external affairs minister at her residence, PM Modi was witnessed holding back his tears as he was mourning the death of Sushma Swaraj, who was her colleague for decades in politics.

Recalling her work and remembring Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi said she was a prolific orator and set high standards in every ministry she handled.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/wlvu0mlmon — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

PM Modi said that Sushma set high standards in every ministry she handled. "She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world."

"I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," PM Modi said in another tweet.

I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The Prime Minister said Sushma's demise is a personal loss. "She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he added.

The 67-year-old Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after her health condition deteriorated.

After Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 was passed by Lok Sabha, Swaraj thanked PM Modi and said she was waiting to see this day in her lifetime. Notably, it was her last tweet. "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she tweeted.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.During her tenure, the BJP leader had been active and popular on Twitter reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress for assistance.